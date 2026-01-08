U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jocelyne Pesantes, 718th Force Support Squadron food service member, prepares pasta ahead of meal service at the Marshall Dining Facility at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan 8, 2026. Early preparation supports efficient operations while serving hundreds of meals daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 22:08
|Photo ID:
|9478525
|VIRIN:
|260108-F-BX574-1221
|Resolution:
|4467x2972
|Size:
|2.89 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 718th FSS fuels the fight as Hennessy award finalist [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Francisco Huerta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
718th FSS fuels the fight as Hennessy award finalist
