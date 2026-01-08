(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    718th FSS fuels the fight as Hennessy award finalist [Image 2 of 2]

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jocelyne Pesantes, 718th Force Support Squadron food service member, prepares pasta ahead of meal service at the Marshall Dining Facility at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan 8, 2026. Early preparation supports efficient operations while serving hundreds of meals daily. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Francisco Huerta)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 22:08
    Photo ID: 9478525
    VIRIN: 260108-F-BX574-1221
    Resolution: 4467x2972
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 718th FSS fuels the fight as Hennessy award finalist [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Francisco Huerta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

