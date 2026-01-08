Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends a wreath laying with Japan's Minister of Defense at the National Memorial of the Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, bids farewell to Japan's Minister of Defense, Shinjirō Koizumi, center, and U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass, left, following a wreath laying ceremony at the National Memorial of the Pacific in Honolulu, Jan. 12, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)