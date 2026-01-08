(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends a wreath laying with Japan's Minister of Defense at the National Memorial of the Pacific [Image 4 of 6]

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends a wreath laying with Japan's Minister of Defense at the National Memorial of the Pacific

    PEARL HARBOR, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Sypert 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass, right, signs a guest book following a wreath laying ceremony at the National Memorial of the Pacific in Honolulu, Jan. 12, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Sypert)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 20:09
    Photo ID: 9478487
    VIRIN: 260112-N-TT369-2050
    Resolution: 5442x3887
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends a wreath laying with Japan's Minister of Defense at the National Memorial of the Pacific [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Christopher Sypert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, attends a wreath laying with Japan's Minister of Defense at the National Memorial of the Pacific
    JBPHH
    PACFLT
    CPF
    KOEHLER

