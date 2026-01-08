(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pampuch Borden promoted to colonel [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pampuch Borden promoted to colonel

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Col. Jennifer S. Pampuch Borden, U.S. Army Financial Management Command Reserve Component senior advisor and U.S. Army Reserve Medical Command assistant chief of staff for resource management, poses for a photo with her husband, Michael, after her promotion ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis, Jan. 9, 2026. Since her graduation for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Pampuch Borden served in all three Army components as both a military police officer and finance officer. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 18:49
    Photo ID: 9478444
    VIRIN: 260109-A-IM476-1261
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 822.83 KB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pampuch Borden promoted to colonel [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Orders-Woempner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pampuch Borden promoted to colonel
    Pampuch Borden promoted to colonel
    Pampuch Borden promoted to colonel
    Pampuch Borden promoted to colonel
    Pampuch Borden promoted to colonel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Evansville native Pampuch Borden promoted to colonel

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Borden
    Army Finance
    USAFMCOM
    Promotion
    Pampuch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery