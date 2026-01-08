Pampuch Borden promoted to colonel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Jennifer S. Pampuch Borden, U.S. Army Financial Management Command Reserve Component senior advisor and U.S. Army Reserve Medical Command assistant chief of staff for resource management, poses for a photo with her husband, Michael, after her promotion ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis, Jan. 9, 2026. Since her graduation for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Pampuch Borden served in all three Army components as both a military police officer and finance officer. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)