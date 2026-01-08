Pampuch Borden promoted to colonel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Michelle M. Williams, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, administers an oath of office to Col. Jennifer S. Pampuch Borden, USAFMCOM Reserve Component senior advisor and U.S. Army Reserve Medical Command assistant chief of staff for resource management, during Pampuch Borden’s promotion ceremony at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis, Jan. 9, 2026. Since her graduation for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Pampuch Borden served in all three Army components as both a military police officer and finance officer. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)