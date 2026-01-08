Sticklers for Battle Ready Training Tuesday at NMRTC Bremerton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

hospital corpsmen receive practical hands-on guidance from Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton leadership in peripheral IV insertion training, January 13, 2026. The training is specifically designed to sharpen preparatory skills necessary in providing tactical medical support during combat operations for all hospital corpsmen assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton. The current training covered hands-on complete sequence of peripheral IV insertion care, which included proper procedure set-up and personal hand hygiene, PIV insertion technique to proper discontinuation of a PIV line, along with discussions on PIV site management, indications, and contraindications (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).