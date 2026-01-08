(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sticklers for Battle Ready Training Tuesday at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sticklers for Battle Ready Training Tuesday at NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    hospital corpsmen receive practical hands-on guidance from Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton leadership in peripheral IV insertion training, January 13, 2026. The training is specifically designed to sharpen preparatory skills necessary in providing tactical medical support during combat operations for all hospital corpsmen assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton. The current training covered hands-on complete sequence of peripheral IV insertion care, which included proper procedure set-up and personal hand hygiene, PIV insertion technique to proper discontinuation of a PIV line, along with discussions on PIV site management, indications, and contraindications (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 17:24
    Photo ID: 9478267
    VIRIN: 260113-N-QW460-1018
    Resolution: 2721x1809
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sticklers for Battle Ready Training Tuesday at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sticklers for Battle Ready Training Tuesday at NMRTC Bremerton
    Sticklers for Battle Ready Training Tuesday at NMRTC Bremerton
    Sticklers for Battle Ready Training Tuesday at NMRTC Bremerton
    Sticklers for Battle Ready Training Tuesday at NMRTC Bremerton
    Sticklers for Battle Ready Training Tuesday at NMRTC Bremerton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine, nhb, nmrtc bremerton, battle ready training, corpsmen, operational readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery