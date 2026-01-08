SNA 2026 Offers Career Development Panels

ARLINGTON, Va. (Jan. 13, 2026) Rear Adm. Joe Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, right, addresses junior officers and midshipmen during a panel discussion about timing and career decision at the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 38th National Symposium. The symposium brings together experts and decision makers in the military, industry, and congress. Leadership discussion is focused on how the Surface Force is a critical element of national defense and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara L. Eshleman)
