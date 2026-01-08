(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SNA 2026 Offers Career Development Panels [Image 4 of 4]

    SNA 2026 Offers Career Development Panels

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Eshleman 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    ARLINGTON, Va. (Jan. 13, 2026) Rear Adm. Joe Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, right, addresses junior officers and midshipmen during a panel discussion about timing and career decision at the Surface Navy Association’s (SNA) 38th National Symposium. The symposium brings together experts and decision makers in the military, industry, and congress. Leadership discussion is focused on how the Surface Force is a critical element of national defense and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara L. Eshleman)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 17:44
    Photo ID: 9478222
    VIRIN: 260113-N-EV253-1169
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SNA 2026 Offers Career Development Panels [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Surface Navy Association
    SNA
    CNSF
    CNSL
    SWOBOSS
    SNA 2026

