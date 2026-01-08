The Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade welcomed a new commander during a ceremony at its headquarters in Milwaukee Jan. 10, 2026. The “Iron Brigade” held a formal change of command ceremony between outgoing commander Brig. Gen. Paul Gapinski and incoming commander Col. Bryan Huebsch.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2026 17:03
|Photo ID:
|9478161
|VIRIN:
|260110-Z-NS045-1008
|Resolution:
|5470x3647
|Size:
|6.93 MB
|Location:
|MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Iron Brigade welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Amanda Stock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Iron Brigade welcomes new commander
No keywords found.