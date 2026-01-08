(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Iron Brigade welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Iron Brigade welcomes new commander

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Amanda Stock 

    157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    The Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade welcomed a new commander during a ceremony at its headquarters in Milwaukee Jan. 10, 2026. The “Iron Brigade” held a formal change of command ceremony between outgoing commander Brig. Gen. Paul Gapinski and incoming commander Col. Bryan Huebsch.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 17:03
    Photo ID: 9478161
    VIRIN: 260110-Z-NS045-1008
    Resolution: 5470x3647
    Size: 6.93 MB
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Iron Brigade welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Amanda Stock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Iron Brigade welcomes new commander
    Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Iron Brigade welcomes new commander
    Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Iron Brigade welcomes new commander
    Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Iron Brigade welcomes new commander
    Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Iron Brigade welcomes new commander
    Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Iron Brigade welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Iron Brigade welcomes new commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    157th MEB
    WIARNG
    U.S. Army
    Wisconsin National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery