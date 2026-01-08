Wisconsin Army National Guard’s Iron Brigade welcomes new commander

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Amanda Stock | The Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade welcomed a new commander during a ceremony at its headquarters in Milwaukee Jan. 10, 2026. The “Iron Brigade” held a formal change of command ceremony between outgoing commander Brig. Gen. Paul Gapinski and incoming commander Col. Bryan Huebsch. see less | View Image Page

The Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade welcomed a new commander during a Jan. 10 ceremony at its headquarters in Milwaukee.

The “Iron Brigade” held a formal change of command ceremony between outgoing commander Brig. Gen. Paul Gapinski and incoming commander Col. Bryan Huebsch.

Gapinski took command of the 157th in 2023 and led the brigade through the 2024 Republican National Convention as well as mobilizations of Soldiers within the 724th Engineer Battalion and the 1st Battalion, 121st Field Artillery Regiment among other brigade training exercises, certifications, and state-level missions.

Gapinski was awarded the Legion of Merit for leaving a profound impact on the brigade and the Soldiers he led.

“Serving as the commander of the 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Gapinski said.

“As I relinquish command today, I do so with pride in what we accomplished together, humility in having served alongside such remarkable Soldiers, and deep gratitude for the opportunity to lead the 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.”

Gapinski will now take the role of the Wisconsin National Guard’s Deputy Adjutant General for Readiness and Training.

Gapinski acknowledged that during his tenure as commander, the 157th remained in constant motion, but was always ready to take on its next mission. He praised Huebsch by stating that he has complete confidence in him to lead the future of the Iron Brigade.

“You have already led this brigade on missions, and you are the right commander to guide it through the next chapter of mobilizations, Warfighter preparation, and whatever challenges come next.”

Wisconsin’s Deputy Adjutant General for Army, Big. Gen. Brion Aderman, added to Gapinski’s confidence in Huebsch's leadership.

“To reach the rank of colonel is difficult, it's a selective process. On top of that, to promote into brigade command takes some unique qualities,” said Aderman. “He’s a quiet professional and his words are meaningful. It reveals a depth of experience and compassion.”

“As a warfighter, as an officer with vast domestic experience, we’re in really good hands promoting Bryan Huebsch to brigade commander today.”

“I have complete trust and confidence in everything you’re going to do, enjoy this assignment and best of luck,” Aderman addressed Huebsch.

Prior to the start of the change of command ceremony, Huebsch was honored with pinning on the rank of colonel.

In his remarks, Huebsch reflected on the Soldiers of the 157th’s 1-121 Field Artillery Regiment who are currently mobilized overseas: National Guard Soldiers are asked to answer the call of the nation at a moment’s notice, and that the 157th has done a phenomenal job at meeting our nation’s security needs, he said.

Huebsch then turned his focus to the future of the brigade.

“The future is bright, but it is dynamic, it is dangerous, and it needs citizen-soldiers like all of you to continue to move forward,” he said.

“We are going to prepare our people, we are going to prepare our teams, and ultimately, we are going to prepare for change. If we can do those three things, we’re going to meet the needs of our nation.”

“It’s my pleasure to serve as your commander. I thank you for your service and I look forward to your partnership and accomplishing our objectives.”

Along with current and upcoming mobilizations within the 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, the brigade is preparing for the Warfighter Exercise in the coming year.