    SECWAR Visits NAS JRB Fort Worth [Image 29 of 30]

    SECWAR Visits NAS JRB Fort Worth

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Cunningham 

    Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base

    260112-N-LW757-1032 FORT WORTH, Texas (Jan. 12, 2026) – Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (center right) visits with local police officers during a tour onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth Jan. 12, 2026. NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Cunningham)

    TAGS

    SECWAR, Pete Hegseth, NAS JRB Fort Worth, Fort Worth

