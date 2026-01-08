SECWAR Visits NAS JRB Fort Worth

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260112-N-LW757-1022 FORT WORTH, Texas (Jan. 12, 2026) – Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (left) visits with service members during a tour onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth Jan. 12, 2026. NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Luke Cunningham)