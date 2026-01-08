(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony

    Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    WASHINGTON (December 7, 2025) – Rear Adm. David Faehnle, Commandant, Naval District
    Washington, hosts a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony at the U.S. Navy Memorial, with Rear Adm. Casey Moton, Program Executive Officer, Aircraft Carriers in attendance as the guest speaker. Each year, we honor the 2,304 lives lost on December 7, 1941, and pay tribute to the heroes who shaped our nation’s history. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 14:19
    Photo ID: 9477877
    VIRIN: 251207-N-VP266-1097
    Resolution: 4266x3047
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    by PO1 Griffin Kersting

    Navy Memorial
    Pearl Harbor Rememberance

