WASHINGTON (December 7, 2025) – Rear Adm. David Faehnle, Commandant, Naval District
Washington, hosts a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony at the U.S. Navy Memorial, with Rear Adm. Casey Moton, Program Executive Officer, Aircraft Carriers in attendance as the guest speaker. Each year, we honor the 2,304 lives lost on December 7, 1941, and pay tribute to the heroes who shaped our nation’s history. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)
