    CRI Outstanding Performers [Image 2 of 5]

    CRI Outstanding Performers

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Michael Crane 

    139th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, were recognized for their outstanding performance during the wing’s Combat Readiness Inspection on Jan. 13, 2026. The wing conducted the inspection from Jan. 9–11 to test its ability to deploy and operate in a contested and degraded environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 12:07
    Photo ID: 9477635
    VIRIN: 260113-Z-UP142-1012
    Resolution: 4851x3228
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US
    This work, CRI Outstanding Performers [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

