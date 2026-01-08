CRI Outstanding Performers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, were recognized for their outstanding performance during the wing’s Combat Readiness Inspection on Jan. 13, 2026. The wing conducted the inspection from Jan. 9–11 to test its ability to deploy and operate in a contested and degraded environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane)