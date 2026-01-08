Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training students perform a touch and go in a T-38 Talon aircraft assigned to the 80th Flying Training Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 8, 2025. Student training sorties provide opportunities to practice critical phases of flight under the safety of instructor supervision. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. David Petzold)
This work, Student Pilots Hone Skills in T-38 Training Sortie [Image 12 of 12], by 2nd Lt. David Petzold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.