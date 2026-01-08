Student Pilots Hone Skills in T-38 Training Sortie

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training students perform a touch and go in a T-38 Talon aircraft assigned to the 80th Flying Training Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 8, 2025. Student training sorties provide opportunities to practice critical phases of flight under the safety of instructor supervision. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. David Petzold)