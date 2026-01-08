(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Student Pilots Hone Skills in T-38 Training Sortie [Image 4 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Student Pilots Hone Skills in T-38 Training Sortie

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. David Petzold 

    82nd Training Wing

    Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training students perform a touch and go in a T-38 Talon aircraft assigned to the 80th Flying Training Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 8, 2025. Student training sorties provide opportunities to practice critical phases of flight under the safety of instructor supervision. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. David Petzold)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 12:05
    Photo ID: 9477632
    VIRIN: 250908-F-FD039-2950
    Resolution: 4949x3712
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Student Pilots Hone Skills in T-38 Training Sortie [Image 12 of 12], by 2nd Lt. David Petzold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    German Air Force Chief of Staff visits the 80th Flying Training Wing
    Student Pilots Hone Skills in T-38 Training Sortie
    Student Pilots Hone Skills in T-38 Training Sortie
    Student Pilots Hone Skills in T-38 Training Sortie
    Student Pilots Hone Skills in T-38 Training Sortie
    Student Pilots Hone Skills in T-38 Training Sortie
    Student Pilots Hone Skills in T-38 Training Sortie
    Student Pilots Hone Skills in T-38 Training Sortie
    Student Pilots Hone Skills in T-38 Training Sortie
    Gen. Christopher “Reggie” Hammond visits the 80th Flying Training Wing
    Gen. Christopher “Reggie” Hammond visits the 80th Flying Training Wing
    Gen. Christopher “Reggie” Hammond visits the 80th Flying Training Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery