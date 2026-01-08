Recruit Training Command Graduation Jan. 8, 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260108-N-MK109-1285 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 8, 2026) Capt. Gary Cave, commanding officer, NROTC University of New Mexico, congratulates Seaman Anthony Desrois for receiving the Academic Excellence Award during pass-in-review onboard U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command (RTC) in Great Lakes, Jan. 8, 2026. Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mykala Keckeisen)