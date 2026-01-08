(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruit Training Command Graduation Jan. 8, 2026 [Image 6 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Recruit Training Command Graduation Jan. 8, 2026

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mykala Keckeisen 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    260108-N-MK109-1160 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Jan. 8, 2026) Members of Navy Band Great Lakes wait to perform during pass-in-review onboard U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command (RTC) in Great Lakes, Jan. 8, 2026. Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mykala Keckeisen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 11:26
    Photo ID: 9477562
    VIRIN: 260108-N-MK109-1160
    Resolution: 6638x4425
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command Graduation Jan. 8, 2026 [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Mykala Keckeisen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruit Training Command Graduation Jan. 8, 2026
    Recruit Training Command Graduation Jan. 8, 2026
    Recruit Training Command Graduation Jan. 8, 2026
    Recruit Training Command Graduation Jan. 8, 2026
    Recruit Training Command Graduation Jan. 8, 2026
    Recruit Training Command Graduation Jan. 8, 2026
    Recruit Training Command Graduation Jan. 8, 2026
    Recruit Training Command Graduation Jan. 8, 2026
    Recruit Training Command Graduation Jan. 8, 2026
    Recruit Training Command Graduation Jan. 8, 2026
    Recruit Training Command Graduation Jan. 8, 2026
    Recruit Training Command Graduation Jan. 8, 2026
    Recruit Training Command Graduation Jan. 8, 2026
    Recruit Training Command Graduation Jan. 8, 2026
    Recruit Training Command Graduation Jan. 8, 2026
    Recruit Training Command Graduation Jan. 8, 2026
    Recruit Training Command Graduation Jan. 8, 2026
    Recruit Training Command Graduation Jan. 8, 2026
    Recruit Training Command Graduation Jan. 8, 2026
    Recruit Training Command Graduation Jan. 8, 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruit Training Command
    Great Lakes
    PIR
    Graduation
    Boot Camp
    RTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery