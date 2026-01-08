(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    721st MSS Tests Continuity of Operations During EX AGILE SWARM

    721st MSS Tests Continuity of Operations During EX AGILE SWARM

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    11.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Jones Jr. 

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Rein, 721st Mobility Support Squadron command and control operations superintendent, sets up an AN/PRC-117 radio as part of exercise Agile Swarm on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 6, 2025. Agile Swarm assessed the command and control, and cyber aspects of the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing’s Air Mobility Teams to test the continuity of operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)

