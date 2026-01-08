721st MSS Tests Continuity of Operations During EX AGILE SWARM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bradley Breedlove, right, 721st Mobility Support Squadron director of operations, and Staff Sgt. Nicole Todaro, left, 721st MSS command and control operations noncommissioned officer in charge, read through a checklist during exercise Agile Swarm on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 6, 2025. Agile Swarm tested the ability to deploy a portion of the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing’s Air Mobility Teams to expand nodal capacity for the Air Mobility Commands Global Air Mobility Support System. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jason Jones Jr.)