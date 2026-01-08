KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Firefighters from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Sembach fire station and the German Volunteer Fire Department in nearby Winnweiler conduct a combined structural fire exercise on Sembach Kaserne, Dec. 1, 2025. The exercise strengthened teamwork between the departments so they are always ready to respond to a large-scale emergency
11.30.2025
01.13.2026
|9477329
|251201-A-A4479-1003
|1600x1200
|459.67 KB
KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|3
|0
USAG Rheinland-Pfalz and German Firefighter joint training strengthens community safety
