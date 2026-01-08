(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz and German Firefighter joint training strengthens community safety

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz and German Firefighter joint training strengthens community safety

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.30.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Firefighters from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’ Sembach fire station and the German Volunteer Fire Department in nearby Winnweiler conduct a combined structural fire exercise on Sembach Kaserne, Dec. 1, 2025. The exercise strengthened teamwork between the departments so they are always ready to respond to a large-scale emergency.

    Date Taken: 11.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 07:56
    Photo ID: 9477328
    VIRIN: 251201-A-A4479-1002
    Resolution: 1824x1368
    Size: 204.69 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz and German Firefighter joint training strengthens community safety [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz and German Firefighter joint training strengthens community safety

