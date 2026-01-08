TF 51/5th MEB conducts MCMAP sustainment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade conduct Marine Corps Martial Arts Program sustainment onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Jan. 7, 2026. Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade is a joint task force-capable headquarters that responds to crises and contingencies in support of U.S. Central Command, Fifth Fleet, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox)