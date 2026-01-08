(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    TF 51/5th MEB conducts MCMAP sustainment [Image 2 of 9]

    TF 51/5th MEB conducts MCMAP sustainment

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    U.S. Marines with Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade conduct Marine Corps Martial Arts Program sustainment onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Jan. 7, 2026. Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade is a joint task force-capable headquarters that responds to crises and contingencies in support of U.S. Central Command, Fifth Fleet, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 01:37
    Photo ID: 9477246
    VIRIN: 260107-M-IU565-1111
    Resolution: 6319x4053
    Size: 5.33 MB
    Location: NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BH
    This work, TF 51/5th MEB conducts MCMAP sustainment [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Angela Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCMAP
    Black belt
    TF 51/5
    Marines
    Sustainment
    Bahrain

