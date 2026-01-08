Japan Minister of Defense visits USS Arizona Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japanese Minister of Defense Shinjirō Koizumi lays a wreath at the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Jan. 12, 2026. Koizumi delivered a keynote address at the Honolulu Defense Forum and visited historic sites while in Hawaii. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)