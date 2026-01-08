(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Japan Minister of Defense visits USS Arizona Memorial

    Japan Minister of Defense visits USS Arizona Memorial

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Japanese Minister of Defense Shinjirō Koizumi lays a wreath at the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Jan. 12, 2026. Koizumi delivered a keynote address at the Honolulu Defense Forum and visited historic sites while in Hawaii. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.13.2026 01:05
    This work, Japan Minister of Defense visits USS Arizona Memorial, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

