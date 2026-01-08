(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SECWAR visits Ft. Worth [Image 5 of 8]

    SECWAR visits Ft. Worth

    NRS FORT WORTH,, TX, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Kittleson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Red River

    U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth shakes the hand of a newly enlisted Navy recruit during a visit to Naval Reserve Station Fort Worth, Jan. 12, 2026. Hegseth is in Texas to meet with workers and leaders from the manufacturing and innovation sectors of business, and administer the oath of enlistment to the next generation of American warfighters in a continuation of the “Arsenal of Freedom” tour, advancing the War Department’s Peace Through Strength agenda. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin K. Kittleson)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 23:38
    Photo ID: 9477181
    VIRIN: 260112-N-TP877-1143
    Resolution: 1200x1500
    Size: 773.92 KB
    Location: NRS FORT WORTH,, TX, TEXAS, US
    Texas
    SECWAR

