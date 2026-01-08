SECWAR visits Ft. Worth

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth shakes the hand of a newly enlisted Navy recruit during a visit to Naval Reserve Station Fort Worth, Jan. 12, 2026. Hegseth is in Texas to meet with workers and leaders from the manufacturing and innovation sectors of business, and administer the oath of enlistment to the next generation of American warfighters in a continuation of the “Arsenal of Freedom” tour, advancing the War Department’s Peace Through Strength agenda. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin K. Kittleson)