SECWAR visits Ft. Worth

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth re-enlists Navy Counselor 1st Class Alex Borisov, from Navy Recruiting Station Lawton, OK, and Damage Controlman 1st Class Aidan Wiscombe, from Navy Recruiting Station Weathorford, TX during a visit to Naval Reserve Station Fort Worth, Jan. 12, 2026. Hegseth is in Texas to meet with workers and leaders from the manufacturing and innovation sectors of business, and administer the oath of enlistment to the next generation of American warfighters in a continuation of the “Arsenal of Freedom” tour, advancing the War Department’s Peace Through Strength agenda. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin K. Kittleson)