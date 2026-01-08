(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KEKAHA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea  

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii (Jan. 9, 2026) Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands (PMRF), Wildlife Biologist Tessa Broholm trains Navy Aircrewman (Mechanical) 2nd Class Owen Goldberg and Navy Aircrewman (Acoustic) 2nd Class Marlon Regis for the Wildlife Detection and Dispersal Team in support of the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard Initiative (BASH). Since 2005, the environmental team at PMRF Barking Sands has been working with BASH whose priority is health and human safety and that comes in the form of making sure the pilots and aircraft are safe from wildlife strikes. Members of the Wildlife Detection and Dispersal Time learn techniques to safely encourage birds to move away from the airfield where the birds pose a serious threat to themselves and landing aircraft. The initiative has led to a significant reduction in wildlife strikes from aircraft landing at PMRF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 20:15
    Photo ID: 9477059
    VIRIN: 260109-N-HW207-1021
    Resolution: 3718x2479
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: KEKAHA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PMRF Wildlife Biologist Trains Sailors for WIldlife Detection and Dispersal Team [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PMRF
    TRAINING
    NAVY
    ENVIRONMENT

