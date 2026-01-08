PMRF Wildlife Biologist Trains Sailors for WIldlife Detection and Dispersal Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii (Jan. 9, 2026) Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands (PMRF), Wildlife Biologist Tessa Broholm trains Navy Aircrewman (Mechanical) 2nd Class Owen Goldberg (left) and Navy Aircrewman (Acoustic) 2nd Class Marlon Regis for the Wildlife Detection and Dispersal Team in support of the Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard Initiative (BASH). Since 2005, the environmental team at PMRF Barking Sands has been working with BASH whose priority is health and human safety and that comes in the form of making sure the pilots and aircraft are safe from wildlife strikes. Members of the Wildlife Detection and Dispersal Time learn techniques to safely encourage birds to move away from the airfield where the birds pose a serious threat to themselves and landing aircraft. The initiative has led to a significant reduction in wildlife strikes from aircraft landing at PMRF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)