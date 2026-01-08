Children Leanr about the Endangered Nene Goose at PMRF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii (Jan. 07, 2026) Wildlife Biologist Daniella Cassillas visits the Child Development Center and Youth Center to teach children about the lifecycle and habits of the Nene Goose on board Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands. The Hawaiian nene is Hawaii’s state bird and is currently considered endangered by the state of Hawaii. As new infrastructure and predators were introduced to the Hawaiian islands, the population reached an extreme low of roughly 30 birds in the 1950’s according to the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife, but with the help of state-wide conservation efforts the birds have made a significant comeback with as many as 102 individual nene nesting locations documented on PMRF this year alone.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)