    Children Learn about the Endangered Nene Goose at PMRF

    Children Learn about the Endangered Nene Goose at PMRF

    KEKAHA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Lea  

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    PACIFIC MISSILE RANGE FACILITY, Hawaii (Jan. 07, 2026) Wildlife Biologist Daniella Cassillas visits the Child Development Center and Youth Center to teach children about the lifecycle and habits of the Nene Goose on board Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands. The Hawaiian nene is Hawaii's state bird and is currently considered endangered by the state of Hawaii. As new infrastructure and predators were introduced to the Hawaiian islands, the population reached an extreme low of roughly 30 birds in the 1950's according to the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife, but with the help of state-wide conservation efforts the birds have made a significant comeback with as many as 102 individual nene nesting locations documented on PMRF this year alone.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Lea)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 18:50
    Photo ID: 9476990
    VIRIN: 260107-N-HW207-1008
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: KEKAHA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Children Learn about the Endangered Nene Goose at PMRF [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Louis Lea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PMRF
    NAVY
    WILDLIFE
    ENVIRONMENT

