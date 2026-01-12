(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    20260112 - US Army ACC IGSA Signing [Image 4 of 21]

    20260112 - US Army ACC IGSA Signing

    UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Patrick Hunter 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    The U.S. Army signed a 10-year academic partnership with Austin Community College District, directly fueling the innovation engine that is the Army Software Factory.

    This collaboration is more than an agreement; it's a fusion of academic excellence and military operational necessity. By embedding expertise, the ability to deliver the cutting-edge software Soldiers require to dominate the modern battlefield.

    Signed by Mr. David Dentino, Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of the Army for Installations, Housing and Partnerships, Lt. Gen. Miles Brown, Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command, and Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, Chancellor, Austin Community College District, this Intergovernmental Support Agreement is a powerful example of how community partnerships are essential to building the Army of tomorrow.

    (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Hunter)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 17:34
    Photo ID: 9476871
    VIRIN: 260112-O-JT723-2608
    Resolution: 2847x1761
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20260112 - US Army ACC IGSA Signing [Image 21 of 21], by Patrick Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    T2COM
    ASWFIG

