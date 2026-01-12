20260112 - US Army ACC IGSA Signing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army signed a 10-year academic partnership with Austin Community College District, directly fueling the innovation engine that is the Army Software Factory.



This collaboration is more than an agreement; it's a fusion of academic excellence and military operational necessity. By embedding expertise, the ability to deliver the cutting-edge software Soldiers require to dominate the modern battlefield.



Signed by Mr. David Dentino, Deputy Assistant to the Secretary of the Army for Installations, Housing and Partnerships, Lt. Gen. Miles Brown, Deputy Commanding General, U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command, and Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, Chancellor, Austin Community College District, this Intergovernmental Support Agreement is a powerful example of how community partnerships are essential to building the Army of tomorrow.



(US Army photo by Patrick Hunter)