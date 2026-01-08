WTI Re-Blue 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ARLINGTON, VA. - (Jan. 12, 2026) - Brigadier General Samuel "lee" Meyer, Director, Expeditionary Warfare OPNAV N95, delivers remarks in the Pentagon Library and Conference Center Room during WTI Re-Blue. WTI Re-Blue is an annual U.S. Navy Warfare Tactics Instructor conference hosted by Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center that forges tactical mastery, drives doctrinal alignment and sharpens the surface force’s warfighting edge.

(U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Jarred Reid-Dixon)