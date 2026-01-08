WTI Re-Blue 2026

Courtesy Photo | ARLINGTON, VA. - (Jan. 12, 2026) - Brigadier General Samuel "lee" Meyer, Director, Expeditionary Warfare OPNAV N95, delivers remarks in the Pentagon Library and Conference Center Room during WTI Re-Blue. WTI Re-Blue is an annual U.S. Navy Warfare Tactics Instructor conference hosted by Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center that forges tactical mastery, drives doctrinal alignment and sharpens the surface force’s warfighting edge. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Jarred Reid-Dixon) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Surface Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTIs) from across the Navy, alongside senior leaders, and industry partners convene today for the annual WTI Re-Blue event, the Navy’s premiere forum for advanced surface warfighting talks. Hosted by the Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), the event runs through January 16th at the Washington Navy Yard and the Pentagon, to review fleet lessons learned, validate updated tactics, and advance warfighting readiness across the Surface Force.

The WTI Re-Blue event represents a critical investment in the Navy’s intellectual capital— ensuring WTIs are trained to the highest levels of mastery and equipped with a unified tactical vision to serve as force multipliers across the Fleet and joint force. As a critical asset to the Surface Navy’s warfighting advantage, the WTI cadre’s skill, resilience, and expertise remain the Fleet’s greatest asymmetric advantage.

“WTI Re-Blue is an investment in the next generation of warfighters, ensuring their knowledge, judgment, and tactical skill continue to grow to meet future challenges,” said Capt. Chad Trubilla, Director of the Surface Warfare Advanced Warfighting School. “The professional development that occurs here strengthens our fleet and guarantees our advantage at sea.”

Throughout the week, participants will review lessons learned from fleet operations, validate updated Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs), and assess emerging innovations to maintain all-domain lethality and readiness.

Engagements focus on translating operator feedback into tactical improvements and acquisition priorities, ensuring the Surface Force remains the strongest and most lethal maritime force in the world.

“Seamless integration across Navy and Marine Corps operations is critical to effective amphibious warfare. WTI Re-Blue provides the forum for Blue/Green teams to train together, share lessons learned, and integrate capabilities,” said U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Samuel "Lee" Meyer, Director, Expeditionary Warfare OPNAV N95. “These engagements improve interoperability and ensure we operate as a cohesive, lethal force in contested environments.”

WTIs will engage with industry experts from program offices, discuss emerging requirements for the future fight, and participate in mentorship and discussions with senior Navy leaders. These interactions provide WTIs with direct insight into evolving technologies, acquisition priorities, and strategic decision-making, ensuring lessons learned during the event are applied across the fleet.

SMWDC is the Navy’s Warfighting Development Center for Surface Warfare and Mine Warfare. SMWDC's mission is to increase the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Fleet across all domains. SMWDC provides surface warfare tactical expertise and innovative solutions to the fleet through the development and assessment of warfighting doctrine, concepts, and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs).