    NMCB 133 Builds Polaris Point Access Road [Image 8 of 11]

    NMCB 133 Builds Polaris Point Access Road

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    12.29.2025

    Photo by Ensign Rafael Yu 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    251229-N-PY009-1008 SANTA RITA, Guam (December 30, 2025) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, place concrete to reinforce a security fence at the Polaris Point access road project in Santa Rita, Guam, December 30, 2025. NMCB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens Rafael Yu)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 15:56
    Photo ID: 9476609
    VIRIN: 251229-N-PY009-1008
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.41 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 133 Builds Polaris Point Access Road [Image 11 of 11], by ENS Rafael Yu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NMCB 133
    Seabees
    NMCB

