NMCB 133 Builds Polaris Point Access Road

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251229-N-PY009-1001 SANTA RITA, Guam (December 30, 2025) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, place concrete at the Polaris Point access road project in Santa Rita, Guam, December 30, 2025. NMCB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens Rafael Yu)