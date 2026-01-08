(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    E-8 Promotion Release Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    E-8 Promotion Release Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 41

    U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Selectees Trista Castro, left, 66th Cyber Squadron senior enlisted leader, and Albert Stoner, 53rd Space Operations Squadron senior enlisted leader, prepare to board a bus en route to an E-8 release celebration at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 8, 2026. The event formally marked the member’s selection for promotion to chief master sergeant in recognition of their advancement within the enlisted force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026
    Photo ID: 9476597
    VIRIN: 260108-X-IF173-1008
    Resolution: 4671x3114
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E-8 Promotion Release Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

