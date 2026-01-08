E-8 Promotion Release Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Selectees Trista Castro, left, 66th Cyber Squadron senior enlisted leader, and Albert Stoner, 53rd Space Operations Squadron senior enlisted leader, prepare to board a bus en route to an E-8 release celebration at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 8, 2026. The event formally marked the member’s selection for promotion to chief master sergeant in recognition of their advancement within the enlisted force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)