E-8 Promotion Release Ceremony

U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Crouch, left, Space Base Delta 41 senior enlisted leader, recognizes Senior Master Sgt. Albert Stoner, right, 53rd Space Operations Squadron senior enlisted leader, with a celebratory item during an E-8 release celebration at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 8, 2026. The event formally marked the member’s selection for promotion to chief master sergeant in recognition of their advancement within the enlisted force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)