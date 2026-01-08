(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    E-8 Promotion Release Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    E-8 Promotion Release Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Base Delta 41

    U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Crouch, left, Space Base Delta 41 senior enlisted leader, recognizes Senior Master Sgt. Albert Stoner, right, 53rd Space Operations Squadron senior enlisted leader, with a celebratory item during an E-8 release celebration at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Jan. 8, 2026. The event formally marked the member’s selection for promotion to chief master sergeant in recognition of their advancement within the enlisted force. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 15:51
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E-8 Promotion Release Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

