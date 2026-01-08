260112-N-ST310-1003 NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 12, 2026) In recognition of his exceptional leadership, technical expertise, and unwavering commitment to mission excellence, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) announced Robert Delgado-Navarro, P.E., Design Director for Naval Station Great Lakes Public Works Department, as its 2026 Civilian Engineer of the Year awardee. (U.S. Navy photo illustration/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2026 10:18
|Photo ID:
|9475981
|VIRIN:
|260112-N-ST310-1003
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|608.07 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC MIDLANT Announces its Military, Civilian Engineers of the Year for 2026 [Image 3 of 3], by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC MIDLANT Announces its Military, Civilian Engineers of the Year for 2026
No keywords found.