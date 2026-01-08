(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVFAC MIDLANT Announces its Military, Civilian Engineers of the Year for 2026 [Image 3 of 3]

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2026

    Photo by David Todd 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    260112-N-ST310-1003 NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 12, 2026) In recognition of his exceptional leadership, technical expertise, and unwavering commitment to mission excellence, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) announced Robert Delgado-Navarro, P.E., Design Director for Naval Station Great Lakes Public Works Department, as its 2026 Civilian Engineer of the Year awardee. (U.S. Navy photo illustration/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 10:18
    Photo ID: 9475981
    VIRIN: 260112-N-ST310-1003
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 608.07 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
