Mass Casualty Exercise prepares 3CAB for JMRC

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Task Force Vipers, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade prepare for their role in the Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation by completing a mass casualty exercise at 33rd Air Base Powidz, Poland on December 17, 2025. This exercise ensures Soldiers are prepared from lowest level, using their Combat Life Saver training and getting the wounded to their certified medical providers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)