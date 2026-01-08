(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mass Casualty Exercise prepares 3CAB for JMRC [Image 2 of 15]

    Mass Casualty Exercise prepares 3CAB for JMRC

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Task Force Vipers, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade prepare for their role in the Joint Multinational Readiness Center rotation by completing a mass casualty exercise at 33rd Air Base Powidz, Poland on December 17, 2025. This exercise ensures Soldiers are prepared from lowest level, using their Combat Life Saver training and getting the wounded to their certified medical providers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 08:15
    Photo ID: 9475875
    VIRIN: 251217-A-BY519-1033
    Resolution: 5421x3614
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass Casualty Exercise prepares 3CAB for JMRC [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

