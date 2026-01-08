USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Transits the Arabian Gulf

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260111-N-IE405-1029 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 11, 2026) U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Brandon Cunningham, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), stands watch in the pilothouse during a transit in the Arabian Gulf. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)