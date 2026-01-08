USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Transits the Arabian Gulf

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260111-N-IE405-1005 ARABIAN GULF (Jan. 11, 2026) U.S. Navy Ensign Gabrielle Grandjean, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), receives officer-of-the-deck watch training in the pilothouse during a transit in the Arabian Gulf. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)