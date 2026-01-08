U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members from 14 exercise-participating countries hold their national flags during a practice day for the annual New Year’s Jump Exercise at Camp Narashino, Japan, Jan. 9, 2026. The New Year’s Jump is an annual exercise that aims to bring good luck to paratroopers in the new year and strengthen the bonds between allied nations as they reaffirm their shared goal of safeguarding peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region; though not all 14 flags are shown, 14 nations participated. Following the event, the U.S. Army's 11th Airborne Division and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force will participate in multinational exercises in northern Japan and Hokkaido later this month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Teresa Figueroa)