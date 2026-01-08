(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump [Image 4 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump

    JAPAN

    01.08.2026

    Photo by Airman Teresa Figueroa 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Cody Grimm, 11th Airborne Division battalion commander, poses with a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) 1st Airborne Brigade member after a practice jump for the annual New Year’s Jump Exercise at Camp Narashino, Japan, Jan. 9, 2026. The New Year’s Jump is an annual exercise that aims to bring good luck to paratroopers in the new year and strengthen the bonds between allied nations as they reaffirm their shared goal of safeguarding peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Following the event, the U.S. Army's 11th Airborne Division and the JGSDF will participate in multinational exercises in northern Japan and Hokkaido later this month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Teresa Figueroa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2026
    Date Posted: 01.12.2026 03:43
    Photo ID: 9475818
    VIRIN: 260109-F-WV613-1113
    Resolution: 3500x2333
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump [Image 17 of 17], by Amn Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump
    U.S., Japan Ground Self-Defense Force commence New Year’s Jump

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Years Jump
    11th Airborne Division
    New Years Jump 2026
    1st Airborne Brigade, JGSDF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery