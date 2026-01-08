(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific IAMD Command welcomes French Delegation leadership [Image 8 of 8]

    Pacific IAMD Command welcomes French Delegation leadership

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    French delegation military servicemembers from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) and U.S. Marine Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC) are hosted by the Pacific IAMD Command (PIC) during an Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) overview discussion at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, January 9, 2026. The delegation was made up of seven French Liaison Officers (LNOs) stationed with U.S Forces throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images have been cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.11.2026 19:48
    Photo ID: 9475562
    VIRIN: 260109-A-EM105-9117
    Resolution: 4999x3333
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific IAMD Command welcomes French Delegation leadership [Image 8 of 8], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    allies
    teamwork
    missile
    defense
    cooperation
    interoperability

